IPL 2021 | 'I Am Enjoying Captaincy, Will Try Few Things For Kolkata Leg': Rishabh Pant

After trumping over Punjab Kings by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant lauded Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw for giving the team a great start in the first innings. Pant also opened up on his experience of captaincy sharing that he was learning every day with the help of everyone around him.

"Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping, and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Most of the things are sorted but we need to try a few things for the Kolkata leg. The competition is very good, it's difficult we can make everyone play. I am enjoying captaincy, learning each and every day. Everyone is helping me," Rishabh Pant added.

Delhi Capitals beats Punjab Kings

Chasing a target of 166/6 posed by Punjab Kings largely owing to Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99, Delhi Capitals bagged quick and successive runs cantering to victory in just 17.4 overs. The strong opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stormed onto PBKS registering a knock of 39, and 69 respectively.

DC continued to bag maximums and boundaries even with the few dismissals. Pant walked onto the field smashing a six and a four within the first 6 deliveries that he faced. West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer ultimately took Delhi home with 14 balls to spare smashing two sixes and a four in the 18th over.

On the other hand, Punjab bowlers Chris Jordon, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith failed to dent Delhi's batting line-up and returned with only one wicket each. The win has now placed Delhi Capitals on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table. Delhi Capitals will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their next IPL fixture.

(With Agency Inputs)