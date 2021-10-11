IPL 2021: 'I'll Tell You What...,' CSK Coach Reveals Scenes Before Dhoni Went On To Bat

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has expressed the feelings of the CSK dressing room on watching skipper MS Dhoni hit 18 crucial runs off six balls to clinch the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals(DC) on Sunday, October 10. Coming in to bat at no. six for CSK while chasing a target of 173 runs set by DC, Dhoni hit one six and three fours to hand CSK their seat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final.

Earlier, following the dismissal of opener Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad and no. 3 batter Robin Uthappa fit a partnership of 110 runs off 77 balls to put CSK in a winning situation.

MS Dhoni's innings during CSK vs DC:

CSK Headcoach Stephen Fleming expressed the feelings of the CSK dressing room after MS Dhoni won the match for the team. Speaking in the post-match press conference, coach Fleming said, “It was great, it was emotionally great for us. We wish him every time that he goes out, we know the pressure that he has and expectations that there is on him, and again he came trumps for us. So, it was emotional in the changing room, it is very important, but also that the captain had an opportunity to do that for us”.

'We spoke more in these 20 overs than we have for a long time': Fleming on talks with MS Dhoni

Fleming then went on to speak about his chat with the skipper before he came out to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwyane Bravo. Fleming added, “There was a lot of chat. I think we spoke more in these twenty overs than we have for a long time.Just a lot of technical discussion, maneuvering how to work out how it was going to unfold. I'll tell you what, when the captain gets that look in his eyes and says that he'll go, it's been well documented that he has done that, and today was one of those. So, I ain't holding him back and we saw the result of that".

Fleming cited the many occasions where Dhoni has won the match for his team and said that the look in Dhoni’s eye when he wanted to go in the pitch to bat, was enough for the coach to not hold him back. MS Dhoni’s matching-winning knock against DC was proof of why he is hailed as the greatest finisher in cricket. On witnessing him hit the DC bowlers for boundaries in the final moments of the game, everyone was reminded of Dhoni’s finishing skills, which he has shown while playing for CSK in the IPL and during his time on the Indian team as a player.

Stephen Fleming's full post-match press conference after CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualifier 1

