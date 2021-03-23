IPL 2021 Impact Strikes NZ-Ban T20Is As Well, Kiwis Reveal Names Of 6 Players Released

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) on Tuesday announced the squad that will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. Notably, six seasoned Kiwi players Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert haven't been named in the squad. These aforementioned players are set to feature in the IPL 2021.

Kane Williamson among six New Zealand players to miss T20I series against Bangladesh for IPL 2021

Williamson, who has missed the ongoing New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series due to an elbow injury, has been given a break from the T20I series to gear up for the IPL 2021. Veteran pacer Tim Southee has been named New Zealand's captain in Williamon's absence. On the other hand, Finn Allen, who recently joined RCB team 2021 as Josh Philippe's replacement, has earned his maiden call-up for New Zealand and as a result, will delay his departure for India.

Adam Milne has also made a return to the squad for the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series. The Kiwi quick was has been sidelined from international cricket for more than two years due to several injuries. Lockie Ferguson has also been included in the squad following the back injury that has kept him sidelined since December. Finn Allen (RCB team 2021), Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians team 2021) and Lockie Ferguson (KKR team 2021) will fly to India as soon as the New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I series is concluded.

However, the Mumbai Indians team 2021 will be boosted with the presence of Jimmy Neesham while the KKR team 2021 will probably opt to play for Tim Seifert.

New Zealand squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Tim Southee (capt), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

New Zealand vs Bangladesh live score update

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Bangladesh are currently competing in the second ODI of the three-match series in Christchurch. The visitors have set a target of 272 for the hosts. At the time of publishing this article, the Kiwi's scoreboard read 165/3 after 33 overs with Devon Conway batting on 72 and Tom Latham unbeaten on 48. They need another 107 runs in 102 balls. The Blackcaps are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 8 wickets.

