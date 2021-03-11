IPL 2021: In A First, CSK To Live Stream MS Dhoni And Co.'s Training Sessions For Fans

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence on April 9. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side will begin its campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium the following day. While the CSK fans will have to wait another month to see their favourite stars in live-action, they are now set to capture their training sessions live through streaming right away.

CSK team 2021 schedule

IPL 2021: CSK shares live streaming update of training for fans

On Wednesday, March 10, the CSK franchise took to its social media accounts and shared an interesting update for its fans. In the post, they wrote that fans can now watch CSK’s training sessions. The action can be caught live on CSK TV. As per the update, the live streaming will begin from 6:30 PM IST onwards.

CSK’s training camp already began a few days ago. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, were seen grinding at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The franchise also shared several updates about their training sessions on their social media handles.

CSK players train ahead of IPL 2021 season

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the tournament. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

IPL schedule for 2021 season

On March 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the entire itinerary for the IPL 2021 season. Around 56 matches are scheduled to be played across six cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Each team will be playing on at least four venues while the playoffs and the final will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. Here is a look at the entire IPL schedule for the upcoming season.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Image source: CSK Instagram