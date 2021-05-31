IPL 2021 In UAE Decision Gives Birth To Hilarious, Creative Suresh Raina Memes Online

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had officially announced that the remaining games of the IPL 2021 will be completed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. This will be the second consecutive year when the IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE.

Fans troll Suresh Raina after BCCI decides to conduct the remainder of IPL in UAE

Last year, the tournament was completely conducted in the UAE, however this year, the competition that was started in India will see the remainder of it being played in the UAE after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina had missed the last edition of the IPL in the UAE citing personal reasons. However, there were reports saying that ever since the CSK team reached the UAE for IPL 2020, Suresh Raina was unhappy with the hotel room provided to him. The reports further stated that Suresh Raina was finding the stiff protocols of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a similar room that MS Dhoni had been provided.

After the remainder of the 14th edition of the IPL in UAE was announced, Twitter was abuzz. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their views on IPL 2021 being conducted in the UAE. However, with IPL 2021 shifting to the UAE, there was a certain section of fans who ran a meme riot referring to Raina's sudden withdrawal from IPL 2020. Here's a look at a few reactions.

In the absence of Raina, the CSK team had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Out of 14 games, MS Dhoni's men could win only six and lost eight. However, their fortunes changed drastically in IPL 2021 with the return of Raina.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. When the IPL was suspended, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

SOURCE: PTI