IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan Impressed With Karthik Tyagi, Says His 'career Should Skyrocket'

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by a close margin of 2 runs in match number 32 of IPL 2021 on Tuesday. It was a thriller of a contest and young Royals’ pacer Kartik Tyagi did the unthinkable to cap off an incredible win over the Kings. With four runs to defend in the last over, Tyagi conceded a solitary run and picked two wickets to seal the win for his side.

Tyagi received high praise from the cricket fraternity. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan was impressed with Tyagi’s performance and lauded the youngster. Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said, “Kartik Tyagi is a youngster, he is not an experienced player. He is a young uncapped Indian fast bowler and he comes and bowls like this, it is not easy for anyone to defend four runs.”

Tyagi picked the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda in the final over to dent Punjab Kings. Irfan Pathan added, “There were good batsmen in front of him, it was not that a No.9, 10 or 11 batsman was batting, pure batsmen were playing. The Punjab Kings did make mistakes but the good areas in which Kartik Tyagi bowled will be a huge confidence booster in this boy’s career.”

Kartik Tyagi has risen through the ranks and has represented the Indian U-19 side in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 and the former left-arm seamer was all praise for the young pacer from Uttar Pradesh. Speaking on Star Sports after the PBKS vs RR game, Irfan Pathan added, “He has come here after playing good cricket. He has represented India in under-19 cricket. There he took wickets for India and after that when he got an opportunity in the IPL, he didn’t play in the first half but perform under pressure. His career should skyrocket from here because when you win the match by bowling like that, you should not be turning and looking behind. From here, you will think only one thing, on how to get even better and when he would get to play for India.” With the skills he possesses, the cricketing world won’t be surprised if he makes it to the national side in upcoming years.

(Image: Instagram/@IRFANPATHAN_OFFICIAL)