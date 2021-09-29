IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan Names Batter Whose Comeback Is Inevitable For PBKS

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that for Punjab Kings to perform better in the ongoing IPL 2021, Chris Gayle will have to contribute with the bat even though he is way out of his prime. Irfan Pathan, while speaking on Star Sports, said PBKS will expect Gayle to score runs because their side doesn't have too many options when it comes to power hitters. Mumbai Indians on Tuesday beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Chris Gayle was dismissed by his West Indies teammate Kieron Pollard for just 1 run.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had a similar opinion to Pathan as he criticised Punjab Kings' decision to send Chris Gayle at number 3. Chopra asked that if the franchise doesn't think Gayle is good enough to open the batting even in Mayank Agarwal's absence, then why is he in the playing XI? Chopra was referring to the Kings' match against Mumbai Indians, where Gayle was sent at number 3 to bat while Mandeep Singh opened with skipper KL Rahul.

If the franchise doesn’t think that Gayle is good enough to open even when Mayank’s unavailable…should he be in the playing XI? #JustAsking #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2021

Pathan further highlighted how Nicholas Pooran has failed to perform to his full ability in the IPL for quite some time now. Pathan said although Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda scored some runs in the middle-overs against MI, PBKS need more than that. Pathan feels that PBKS players will have to play big knocks in order to convert their losses into wins. Pathan added that Mayank Agarwal's injury could be a huge blow to Punjab Kings as he was one of the batsmen who was scoring runs for the side.

PBKS vs MI

Batting first Punjab Kings got off to a poor start with Mandeep Singh (15) dismissed by Krunal Pandya trapping him in front of the wicket. Kieron Pollard then gave Punjab Kings a huge blow by dismissing Chris Gayle after which he picked up skipper KL Rahul for his 300th wicket in T20s after the batsman pulled a short of length delivery straight to Bumrah at short fine leg. PBKS could only manage 135 runs on the board. In reply, Mumbai chased down the target in 19 overs, thus winning the game by 6 wickets.

As a result of defeat on Tuesday, Punjab Kings slipped to the sixth position in the IPL 2021 points table. The KL Rahul-led side has 8 points after 11 matches with 4 wins and 7 losses.

Image: PTI