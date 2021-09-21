IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan Names Indian Player Who Can Be A 'huge X-factor' At T20 World Cup

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that Varun Chakravarthy can turn out to be Team India’s 'X-factor' in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Pathan’s comments came after Chakravarthy bagged the Player of the Match award while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, September 20.

Chakravarthy ended with figures of 4-0-13-3 and helped the Knights bowl Virat Kohli and Co. out for 92 in 19 overs. Pathan reckoned that Chakravarthy’s mystery can work wonders for the Men in Blue in the multi-nation tournament, starting after the conclusion of the IPL.

The surprise factor is definitely beneficial, says Irfan Pathan

“He can be a huge X-factor. You have not played him in international cricket, you have definitely played him in the IPL but the dynamics are slightly different in the IPL. When you play him in the World Cup after playing him in the IPL, it will still be different, the World Cup pressure will be different and the mystery will remain,” Pathan said while speaking on Start Sports network.

Pathan, who announced his retirement back in January 2020, also cited Zaheer Khan’s example of bowling the knuckleball in the 2011 World Cup to back up his comments on Chakravarthy.

“If you remember the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer Khan started using the knuckleball in the World Cup and not before that. That was a surprise delivery. So, the surprise factor is definitely beneficial when you play a new thing or bowler. Something similar can happen for Varun Chakravarthy,” he added.

Chakravarthy also conjured praises from Kohli, the RCB skipper. After the Knights won Monday’s game by nine wickets, Virat said that the tweaker is expected to play a key role for the national team. In the game, Chakravarthy ran through RCB’s batting lineup, dismissing Sachin Baby, Glenn Maxwell and IPL debutant Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the ongoing IPL 2021, Chakravarthy is currently KKR’s joint-highest wicket-taker along with fast bowler Andre Russell. Varun has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.25. He came into the limelight after his impressive show in the 2020 IPL in the UAE itself.

India T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami. Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.



