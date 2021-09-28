IPL 2021: Irfan Pathan Says SRH's 'clear Cut Signal To Warner' Means They're Looking Ahead

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to keep their chances of challenging for the play-off spot alive after defeating Rajasthan Royals on Monday in the second leg of IPL 2021. The win was possible thanks to a strong start to the innings from opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson. However, the talking point of the SRH vs RR match was Australian opener David Warner being left out of the SRH playing XI. According to former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Warner has played his last match for SRH during this IPL.

"Sunrisers are looking for the future, isn't it? It's a clear cut signal to David Warner as well, that we are looking beyond you. It's a very simple thing,” Pathan said on Star Sports. "He was the captain - the start of the season. Then, they dropped him from the team and the captaincy. Then they brought him back after the break, and then they again dropped him. That means they are looking ahead. Priyam Garg came in, Abhishek Sharma came in. They just want to try out their best players who might be playing in the future for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whatever I saw today, quite a few positives for Sunrisers Hyderabad," Pathan said.

Warner to not play IPL 2021?

The news about David Warner being no longer part of playing XI came out after a fan posted the question on SRH Instagram handle. The franchisee had posted a picture after the completion of 10 overs during the first innings of the match against Rajasthan Royals. In that same post, a fan questioned where was David Warner in the SRH vs RR game.

The fan wrote: “Is Warner in the stadium, We didn’t spot him.” The Australian opener while replying to the question wrote “Unfortunately won’t be against but keep supporting, please”. The comment made by the former SRH skipper more or less confirms that he will no longer take the opening slot in the SUnrisers Hyderabad playing XI for the remainder of the season. David Warner who has had a poor IPL season so far made way for Jason Roy in the starting lineup, with, the opener later confirmed that he will not be part of the playing XI for the rest of the IPL 2021.

(Image: PTI)