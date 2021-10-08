IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Find Form Ahead Of Crucial T20 WC Squad Meet

Mumbai Indians' duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have had a disappointing IPL 2021 in the UAE up until today's MI vs SRH clash. With a lot of hopes pinned on both the players especially with their selection to the T20 World Cup, their lacklustre form became a cause for worry, with reports suggesting that the players would definitely be a part of the discussion when the selectors and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meet for a final time to sit down again and discuss any changes to the World Cup squad.

However, the duo have resurrected themselves during October 8's MI vs SRH encounter with brilliant knocks. Ishan Kishan has already got himself to a bit of a form during Mumbai Indian's recent fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, scoring a 25-ball 50, and today firepowered the fastest 50 by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL and went on to make 84 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, played out an entertaining innings, scoring a 40-ball 82 to propel the Mumbai Indians to 235/9, its highest score in IPL history. With this knock, Suryakumar Yadav also achieved his highest individual total in the IPL, overtaking his best of 79 (not out) which he made last year at this very venue.

This innings from both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav brings a sigh of relief for several fans who were concerned about the duo being a part of the squad for the T20 World Cup. And now, it does look certain that with their performance tonight, both the players have cast aside people's doubts on their place in the mega event.

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur



Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI