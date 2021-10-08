Last Updated:

IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan And Suryakumar Yadav Find Form Ahead Of Crucial T20 WC Squad Meet

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have resurrected themselves during Friday's MI vs SRH encounter with brilliant knocks ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL 2021

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI


Mumbai Indians' duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have had a disappointing IPL 2021 in the UAE up until today's MI vs SRH clash. With a lot of hopes pinned on both the players especially with their selection to the T20 World Cup, their lacklustre form became a cause for worry, with reports suggesting that the players would definitely be a part of the discussion when the selectors and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meet for a final time to sit down again and discuss any changes to the World Cup squad. 

However, the duo have resurrected themselves during October 8's MI vs SRH encounter with brilliant knocks. Ishan Kishan has already got himself to a bit of a form during Mumbai Indian's recent fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, scoring a 25-ball 50, and today firepowered the fastest 50 by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL and went on to make 84 runs. 

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, played out an entertaining innings, scoring a 40-ball 82 to propel the Mumbai Indians to 235/9, its highest score in IPL history. With this knock, Suryakumar Yadav also achieved his highest individual total in the IPL, overtaking his best of 79 (not out) which he made last year at this very venue. 

READ | T20 World Cup: Team India to get new jersey for the tournament; When is the big reveal?

This innings from both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav brings a sigh of relief for several fans who were concerned about the duo being a part of the squad for the T20 World Cup. And now, it does look certain that with their performance tonight, both the players have cast aside people's doubts on their place in the mega event. 

READ | IPL 2021: RCB's chances of qualifying for top 2 end without a ball being bowled vs DC

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami 

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI

READ | IPL 2021: Manish Pandey dons skipper's hat for SRH vs MI, fans flood internet with memes
READ | IPL 2021: Kishan, Yadav guide MI to mammoth 235/9 in must-win match against SRH
Tags: IPL 2021, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com