IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan hits big shots to chase down target set by MI bowling coach | Watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a short video clip on Saturday, showing its "Pocket Dynamo" Ishan Kishan practicing in the nets and hitting the balls like an absolute superstar. In the video, Ishan chases down a target set by Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond as the young wicketkeeper-batsman hits boundaries and maximums of the majority of the balls. Bond asks Ishan to chase down 13 off 7 balls, which does with ease with one ball to spare. Ishan starts the chase by hitting a single and then smashes two consecutive boundaries, a four and a six. The Bihar cricketer finishes the game by driving the ball towards the point, which would be square-leg for right-handed batsmen.

Ishan Kishan's IPL performance

Ishan Kishan had a splendid IPL last season in UAE, where the 22-year-old cricketer smashed his best-ever figures of 516 runs from the 14 games that he played. The left-handed batsman scored at an average of 57.33 with a strike rate of 145.76. Ishan hit four half-centuries during the course of the tournament, including a majestic 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which was also his first game of the season. Ishan's outstanding performance in IPL 2020 also earned him a place in team India as the young cricketer made his debut for Men in Blue against England last month. In IPL 2021, Ishan has played two games and has 29 runs under his belt.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its third game in Chennai today and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to win the match given that the franchise has already lost their first game against RCB and is currently at number three, behind Chennai Super Kings, on the points table. The five-time title winner faces a strong opponent in Sunrisers Hyderabad as the two sides have eight wins each from the 16 games that they have played since 2013 when SRH came into existence.

(Image Credit: Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

