IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan's Reaction After Tendulkar Walks Into Dressing Room Wins Internet

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan on spotting legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the Mumbai Indians(MI) dressing room, reacted hilariously by taking his sunglasses off and wishing Tendulkar, good afternoon. In a video posted by MI on their official YouTube channel, the hilarious altercation can be seen, ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, match no. 30 of the Indian Premier League(IPL). Tendulkar is currently with the MI squad in the UAE, as a mentor for the team. He missed the first leg of the IPL 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19 but joined the MI squad in UAE, ahead of the second leg.

Coming back to the video, Ishan Kishan who was unaware of the legend’s presence in MI’s dressing room, walked in casually, wearing his sunglasses. On spotting Tendulkar, the reaction by Kishan left the whole dressing room in splits on witnessing the awkward moment for Kishan. Kishan on the other hand displayed the respect he has for the legend. Meanwhile, MI fans on witnessing the sweet gesture by the youngster, took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Watch the video posted by Mumbai Indians-

Mumbai Indians fans react:

A user referred to the video and said that Kishan reacted the same way a student reacts when the school principal enters the classroom. Another user labelled the gesture by Kishan as a true fan moment and added that the admiration for Tendulkar can be clearly seen in Kishan’s eyes. Meanwhile, another user said that Kieron Pollard’s reaction to the entire scenario is his reaction. At the same time, another user added that Kishan’s reaction was like that of a frontbencher.

That moment when Principal enters into the classroom 🤭💙



IshanKishan's reaction after seeing Sachin in the dressing room 😅#SachinTendulkar #ishankishan #mi pic.twitter.com/dtKhb6P4jL — Manikandan (@cvmani) October 1, 2021

You could see the respect and admiration in his eyes. True fan moment. — Rahul Rawat (@rahul_s_rawat) October 1, 2021

Reaction of #Pollard is mine :) — GrabenThoughts (@GrabenThoughts) October 1, 2021

Looks like front bencher😌 — V (@waterhyacinthh) October 1, 2021

On the match front, MI are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC), in their next match on October 2. They currently find themselves at fifth place in the IPL 2021 points table, with five wins to their name in 11 matches. At the same time, wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has had a mediocre 2021 season till now, as he has scored only 107 runs in eight matches till now. As the tournament progresses towards the IPL play-offs, Kishan would look to add valuable runs under his belt before he joins the Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins once the IPL gets over in UAE.

Image: Instagram/@mumbaiindians, Twitter/@mipaltan, BCCI