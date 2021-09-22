IPL 2021: 'It Has Become A Pattern,' Anil Kumble Comments On PBKS' Narrow Defeat To RR

Punjab Kings will have plenty to think about on how to try and finish the match before they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2021 match. Kings' last match on Tuesday saw them losing the contest by two runs despite being in complete control of the run chase. The player who stole the limelight during match was Royals pacer Kartik Tyagi who not only picked up two wickets but only conceded just one run in the final to tilt the match in Royals' favour.

IPL 2021: Anil Kumble speaks about defeat being a difficult pill to swallow

Following the devastating loss in the first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg, Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble during the virtual press conference opened up about how difficult was it for the team to cope with the defeat. He said, "It is sort of becoming a pattern for us, especially as soon as we get to Dubai it seems. There was a clear message that we need to finish this game in 19 overs and that was the approach, unfortunately, we let it till the end, in the last couple of balls, it becomes a lottery. The new batter going in is a bit of a lottery."

Speaking about Kartik Tyagi's final over performance Anil Kumble said, "Credit to the way Tyagi bowled the last over. It was obvious he is going to bowl wide outside the off-stump, some of our batters did not take the right option, yes, it has become a pattern and that has something we need to discuss. We have five more games but we do not want to get bogged down by this defeat. It is certainly a difficult pill to swallow,".

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR highlights

Asked to bat first, Jaiswal and Lewis gave RR a flying start with the former smashing two successive fours off Shami in the first over and the latter smacking Ishan Porel, also playing his first match, for a six. The West Indies batsman punished Porel for bowling short and wide, blasting four boundaries in the fourth over. Deepak Hooda was then taken to the cleaners as he bled 13 runs.

Arshdeep then produced the breakthrough, deceiving Lewis with a slower ball as Mayank Agarwal took a fine low catch as RR were 57 for one after the powerplay. Rajasthan Royals ended up making 183/4 with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Mahipal Lomror (43) scoring the bulk of the runs for the team. For Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) did the majority of the damage.

Setting a target of 184 runs to win, Sanju Samson's side was seemingly down and out when KXIP opening pair Mayank Agarwal (67) and KL Rahul (49) put on 120 runs in 11.5 overs. With Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) going strong, it looked like it would be only a matter of time when Punjab would wrap up the match. But in the end, Punjab made a mess in the last over to suffer their sixth defeat from nine matches. With this win, the Royals moved to the fifth spot after four wins from eight matches.

(With inputs from PTI)

