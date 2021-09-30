IPL 2021: James Neesham Takes Morgan's Side In Spat With Ashwin; Read To Know Why

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is the latest cricketing icon to join the 'spirit of the game' debate following the chaos that has erupted after the verbal altercation between Eoin Morgan and Ravichandran Ashwin. Both cricketers were involved in a heated argument during their previous IPL encounter in Sharjah, which occurred after Morgan said a few words to Ashwin when the latter chose to take a single despite the throw hitting his partner's pads at the other end of the crease. Morgan thought what Ashwin did was against the spirit of the game, hence, he decided to take it up with the man himself, which resulted in the altercation.

When James Neesham was asked if he is on Ashwin's side or Morgan's, the New Zealand cricketer was quick to take the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper's name. Neesham said he is with Morgan on the issue because the "etiquette of the game" says that the batter should not run if he or his partner has caused the deflection. When questioned if it is mentioned in the laws of cricket, Neesham responded, "It is just one of those spirit of the game things".

Because they’re runs if the ball crosses the boundary. But the etiquette of the game is that you don’t run if you’ve caused the deflection. It’s just one of those unspoken spirit of the game things https://t.co/OPDHrtjd6W — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 30, 2021

Etiquette doesn’t equal laws. For example at the end of a golf tournament often a player will finish the 18th hole first to allow the champion to play the last shot. It’s not in the rules it’s just a gentlemen’s understanding https://t.co/fDrb2JgBeC — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 30, 2021

What did Ashwin say about his altercation with Morgan?

Ashwin, on the other hand, put forward his argument via a Twitter thread this morning, where he clarified that he had decided to take the run even before the KKR fielder had thrown the ball. Ashwin also asked his critics to not get confused by people who tell them that "you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker".

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

What happened on the field?

The incident had occurred during the 19th over of the first innings after New Zealand bowler Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin with the first ball of the final over and hurled a few words at him. While Ashwin was responding to Southee, Morgan came in support of his teammate and added a few words of his own to irk the Indian spinner. After that, Ashwin was seen approaching Morgan and pointing his fingers at him, before KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep the two apart. In the second innings, however, it was Ashwin who had the last laugh, dismissing Morgan for a duck.

