IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fifth 'one-franchise Player' To Play 100 Matches

Mumbai Indians’ star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is featuring in his 100th IPL game in the ongoing clash against Chennai Super Kings. Phase 2 of the IPL 2021 has kicked off at the Dubai International Stadium with an encounter between the defending champions MI and CSK. Bumrah, who made his debut for MI in 2013, has become the sixth player from the Mumbai-based franchise to feature in 100 IPL games. Also, he is only the fifth player behind RCB's Virat Kohli (199), MI's Kieron Pollard (171), KKR's Sunil Narine (124), MI's Lasith Malinga (122) to feature in 100 or more games for a single franchise.

Notably, Bumrah’s maiden IPL wicket was of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He has since then dismissed him on three more occasions. Over the years, he has been leading the bowling attack and has 115 wickets to his name at an impressive average of 24.14. The pacer is the third-highest wicket-taker for MI, just behind Harbhajan Sigh (127) and Lasith Malinga (170) and has become a key asset to the side and has been a vital component of MI’s five IPL titles.

Bumrah’s best IPL season came during the IPL 2020, where he ended the campaign as the second-highest wicket-taker (27) and had the best bowling average (14.96). He also became the third-youngest bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark during the 2020 IPL season. He will now aim to deliver the same performance in the second phase of the IPL 2021. With the season being played in the UAE, it is expected that Bumrah will once again shine for MI and help them clinch the third consecutive title. Bumrah has six wickets to his name in seven matches during the first phase of the IPL 2021, and he will aim to add more to his tally.

Dwayne Bravo also plays his 100th match for CSK

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo too, is playing his 100th game in CSK colours. Bravo joined the CSK camp in 2011 from Mumbai Indians and has been a crucial member since then. He has been a part of the CSK squad, which won the IPL title in 2011 and 2018. Bravo has registered 130 wickets for CSK and was also the purple cap holder in the 2015 season.

He comes into the second phase of the IPL 2021 season on a title triumph with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2021. The all-rounder will look to grab another title with CSK and add another trophy to his cabinet.

