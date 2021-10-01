IPL 2021: Jayawardene Issues Update On Hardik Pandya's Availability For Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the first two games of the second half of the Indian Premier League 2021 because of an injury. Since his return, he has not been asked to bowl at all because of the injury. Now, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene has provided an update regarding the same, saying they will not push him to bowl and will do what is best for him. The MI coach told a virtual press conference ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals:

He (Hardik) hasn’t bowled for a long period of time, so we are just trying to do the best for Hardik. We are in constant touch with the Indian team management on Hardik’s case. Whether he will bowl in the IPL or not we will look on a daily basis. I feel at the moment if we push him too hard, he might struggle.

Back in 2019, Hardik underwent back surgery, and he has not bowled often since then. He did bowl a bit during India's five-match T20 series against England in March but did not bowl at all during the first leg of the IPL 2021 in India. He has not been given the ball in the second half as well.

Hardik's change in form

Hardik finally found his feet in the PBKS vs MI match as he scored a very important unbeaten knock of 40 to help his team get a six-wicket win. MI were in terrible form ever since the resumption of IPL 2021, having lost the opening three games since getting to the United Arab Emirates.

Hardik Pandya was one of their players who was in terrible form. He had only managed 55 runs in nine matches of the IPL 2021 but it all changed in the PBKS vs MI match and Hardik revealed the exact moment it all changed for him. Hardik, while speaking to teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile, said on a video posted on iplt20.com:

To be honest, I will give credit to Mohammed Shami as well because the ball which I got hit woke me up. I also told Kieron Pollard the same. It changed things for me actually, because I was finding it difficult before that.

