IPL 2021: Jos Buttler Reveals Sangakkara's Advice That Helped Him Reach His First IPL Ton

After Rajasthan Royals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad, RR Hitsman Jos Buttler said that he was happy to contribute in the middle-order alongside skipper Sanju Samson. Sharing the advice that team director Kumar Sangakkara gave him, Buttler revealed that the former had asked him to maintain his form after he tried to swing hard for a while.

"I am feeling good, it was obviously nice to spend some time in the middle. It was nice to get few shots out of the middle of the bat. For some time, I felt like that I did not know which way to hold the bat really, it was a good win for us, happy to contribute. I thought that we are just one wicket down so I might just go for it," said Jos Buttler in a video posted on the website of IPL.

"There was a nice message from Kumar Sangakkara as he told me to keep my shape. I was trying to swing hard for a while. Sanju Samson is a good guy to bat with, he is fun in the middle. I think the key to playing in Delhi is staying hydrated as it is quite hot here. Take on as much fluid as you can," he added.

Jos Buttler scores first IPL century

RR opener Jos Buttler scored his maiden IPL century against SRH yesterday registering a powerful knock of 124 off 64 balls. In his 124-run stint, the England cricketer bagged 8 sixes and 11 boundaries with a strike rate of 193.75. Sanju Samson helped Buttler from the other end, contributing a significant 48 runs before being dismissed by Vijay Shankar.

Buttler however, did not just end his power play here. He continued his streak with a spirited bowling performance ultimately helping Rajasthan Royals defeat SunRisers Hyderabad by 55 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their next IPL fixture.

(With Agency Inputs)