IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada Explains Shreyas Iyer's Importance For Delhi Capitals Team

Indian right-handed batsman Shreyas Iyer returned to the Delhi capitals squad after missing out on the first phase of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in an ODI against England. And DC’s frontline pacer Kagiso Rabada seems delighted to see Shreyas Iyer back in the squad. He feels his inclusion will provide a good balance to the team and says he is an integral part of the team.

In an official release, Rabada said, “It’s awesome to have Shreyas back. He’s a phenomenal batter and an integral part of our team. He’s good for the balance of the team. I’m sure he’s itching to play. He seems to be in good spirits and he seems to be hitting the ball well.”

The Delhi Capitals side is placed at the second position in the points table with 12 points to their name. Speaking of the team’s chances, the South-African pacer feels the team is nicely placed and is confident of reaching the playoffs.

He added, “I think the guys are in a good space as we have been playing some cricket since the first half of the tournament. That’s a positive for the team. It’s also nice to start the second half of the season being on top of the table. However, we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve given ourselves a good chance to qualify for the playoffs and earn a spot in the final.”

IPL 2021: 'Delhi Capitals feels like home' says Kagiso Rabada

Rabada feels at home when he is with the Capitals’ squad. He believes the team’s environment has allowed each player to develop a deep bond and is looking forward to spending upcoming weeks with the squad.

“It’s no longer foreign to come into the DC environment for me. We know each other very well and we have also connected on a deeper level. We know about each other’s lives outside of cricket as well. We connect with each other when we are not playing the IPL. I’ve stayed in touch with Shreyas and connected with players on their birthdays,” he added.

The Delhi Capitals side begins their second phase of the IPL 2021 tomorrow, September 22, 7:30 pm IST, with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Image: PTI