IPL 2021: Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Yorker 'floors' Dinesh Karthik During KKR Practice

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was floored by Indian pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti during one of their training sessions in the UAE ahead of the second phase of the IPL 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video of Nagarkoti's valiant effort on its official social media accounts. In the video, Nagarkoti misses a yorker in his previous delivery to Karthik, who responds by hitting the ball for a boundary. The Rajasthan player, on the other hand, makes a quick comeback and bowls an almost perfect yorker to bamboozle Karthik.

Nagarkoti first rose to fame in 2018 following a successful campaign with India's junior team in the U-19 Cricket World Cup. Nagarkoti was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders the same year but he was ruled out of the competition without featuring in a single game due to injury concerns. KKR retained Nagarkoti for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League but he missed the tournament yet again due to a back injury. Nagarkoti finally made his Twenty20 debut for KKR in IPL 2020, where he played 10 games and picked 5 wickets at an average of 46.20.

The 21-year-old has played just one game in IPL 2021 so far and has zero wickets to his name. Nagarkoti played his only game in IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings on April 21, where he leaked 25 runs for zero wickets. The pace bowler is expected to feature in the upcoming second phase of IPL 2021 owing to the mid-season withdrawal of several world-class bowlers, including Pat Cummins. Kolkata Knight Riders will play its first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore once the season resumes in the UAE this weekend. For KKR to qualify this year, the franchise will require five wins in seven matches that they are scheduled to play in the second phase of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was initially postponed in May this year after several franchises started reporting COVID-19 cases from inside the camp. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first ones to test COVID positive followed by a couple of cases inside the Chennai Super Kings' coaching unit. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also reported a breach in their bubble when Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the virus. The BCCI later announced that the IPL has been moved to the UAE due to safety concerns.

(Image: @kkriders/Instagram)