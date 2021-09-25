IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Points Out RCB's 'bowling Issues' After Defeat Against CSK

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team, who made a great start to the first leg of the IPL 2021, suffered two back to back losses in the UAE edition of the tournament. The Virat Kohli led RCB team on Friday lost to MS Dhoni led CSK by six wickets which kept them in the third spot on the IPL 2021 points table. On Friday, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen pointed out the reason behind RCB's back-to-back losses in the second phase of the IPL 2021 tournament.

Despite a strong start to the innings, the RCB team lost momentum in the second half of their innings, managing to put only 156 runs on the board at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. When it came to defending the total, the pacers failed to deliver with the ball, while spinners were also unable to make an impact. Talking about RCB bowling performance during CSK vs RCB match, Harshal Patel picked up two wickets, while Chahal and Maxwell picked up one wicket apiece.

Speaking about RCB's bowling performance during the post-match show on Star Sports, Kevin Pietersen said, “There are bowling issues too. We keep saying it, who is the bowler who is going to get wickets… Chahal can’t continue to do it. I know he gets wickets, he gets wickets for RCB but you cannot say to him that you’ve got to do it every match. Somebody else has to stand up. One of the seamers have to stand up.”

CSK vs RCB stats

Both teams have faced each other 28 times since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. In 28 matches, CSK has emerged victorious 19 times, while RCB has won nine matches. Before Friday's clash between both the teams, the earlier CSK vs RCB clash, which happened back in April, it was CSK who won the match. Back then, CSK won the match after posting a target of 192 runs and then restricting RCB to a score of 122/9 at the end of the match.

IPL 2021: CSK beats RCB

After being asked to bat first, Kohli began the innings with consecutive boundaries off Deepak Chahar but took some time to find his rhythm. The skipper lofted the same bowler for a massive six on the on-side while Padikkal was fluent with his well-timed shots on the off-side. The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes.

That wicket stemmed from the run flow, and while trying to break the shackles, both AB De Villiers (12) and Padikkal became victims of Shardul Thakur. Maxwell was expected to go after the bowlers, and he did that, striking a six off Bravo to raise the team's 150 in the 18th over, but a late flourish eluded RCB. MS Dhoni shuffled his bowlers, but none got the length that could either trouble the batsmen or stop the run flow.

In pursuit of 157 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad again came good with the bat scoring a quickfire 38 while Faf du Plessis made 31 at the top, laying a solid foundation for the CSK batting lineup to chase the target. Gaikwad and Du Plessis added 71 runs in 8.2 overs, and later Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) also got starts but could not convert those into big knocks. Suresh Raina (17) and skipper MS Dhoni (11) ensured no twist in the tale, taking the side past the finish line. The win took CSK to the top spot with 14 points. They overtook Delhi Capitals, who also have 14 points, but the yellow brigade has a better net run rate of 1.185 than 0.613 of the Delhi team.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: AP/PTI