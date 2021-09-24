IPL 2021: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan, Teammates Fined For Slow Over-rate Against MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday fined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and his playing XI for maintaining a slow over-rate in their recent game against Mumbai Indians (MI). KKR, in the IPL 2021 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi had emerged victorious chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Following the win, the team was fined by the tournament for violation of the Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct.

Captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs for the offence, while the rest of the starting team players were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their individual match fee. "As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs," the IPL statement read.

KKR, continuing on their form since the restart of the IPL, was clinical against the Rohit Sharma-led side. The team pulled off a victory entering the top-four in the points table. Before this, KKR had a bad reputation against MI, having won only six games of the 28 played between the sides.

KKR vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised through victory by chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Opting to bowl first on winning the toss, the Knight Riders did not have the best of the starts with the Mumbai Indians openers scoring 78 runs for the opening wicket, but soon after the opening pair fell, the Knight riders got themselves back into the game and gained the upper hand.

The brilliant bowling effort of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson restricted Mumbai Indians to 155 for 6. In the chase, KKR eased past the total courtesy to Venkatesh Iyer 30 ball 53 and Rahul Tripathi's match-winning brilliant knock of 74 off 42 balls (unbeaten). With this thumping victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders leapt into the top half of the IPL 2021 Points Table. Following the loss, defending champions Mumbai Indians found themselves in the sixth spot in the table.

Image: PTI