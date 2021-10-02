IPL 2021: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum Needs 'a Lot More Runs' From Skipper Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR) succumbed to a six-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in the India Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. After a good start to their innings, KKR's middle order collapsed and was unable to put up many runs towards the end as Punjab bowled exceedingly well in the death overs. KKR's coach Brendon McCullum was critical of his skipper Eoin Morgan's performance in the match as he managed to score only two runs but said that Morgan did captain the side really well tactically.

"Morgan is one of our senior players and he is one of our international batters. As captain also, in his own head he would have liked to contribute a lot more runs. Actually, I think he has captained the side really well tactically. We want some more runs from him no doubt in that, you need runs from your overseas batters. Look, I am confident that he will come right," said McCullum while replying to an ANI query on Morgan's form during a virtual post-match press conference.

Punjab Kings increased their chances of making the IPL play-offs with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders as productive death over bowling and classy batting by skipper KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their important win in the IPL 2021 on Friday. KL Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), attaining the 166-run target with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan produced an impactful 9-ball 22-run knock when it mattered and finished the match with a six. Venkatesh Iyer got to 67 while Nitish Rana produced a quick 31 off 18 balls before Punjab Kings managed to stop KKR at 165 for seven. Morgan was part of the middle order collapse as he walked back to the pavilion with only two runs to his name.

Punjab moved to fifth in the table with 10 points while KKR stayed in fourth with the same number of points. Punjab's win also ensured a play-off berth for Delhi Capitals, who became the second to qualify after Chennai Super Kings.

(Image: iplt20.com)