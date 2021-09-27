IPL 2021: KKR Mentor David Hussey Opens Up On Extent Of Key Player Andre Russell's Injury

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey has provided an update on their star player Andre Russell's injury after he left the field during the IPL 2021 clash against Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Russell did not come back again to the field thereafter nor did he complete his remaining overs.

"It's still too early to tell. He said he felt something pop in his leg, his hamstring. We've got the best medical staff in the business so they'll tend to him and hopefully, it's nothing too serious, because he's a key part of our team. He's been playing very very nicely with the bat, the ball, and in the field. So hopefully nothing too serious and he can come back and light the competition up like we know Andre Russell can do", said David Hussey during the post-match press conference.

Andre Russell injury: David Hussey explains what happened to the Windies all-rounder?

In the 17th over of CSK's run chase, Andre Russell succeeded in making an athletic save at the midwicket boundary while fielding but ended up doing some damage to himself as he appeared to be in deep discomfort holding his hamstring.

CSK vs KKR: Chennai clinch a last-ball thriller

Coming back to the CSK vs KKR contest, the Kolkata-based franchise were restricted to 171/6 from their 20 overs after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first with number three batsman Rahul Tripathi top-scoring for the two-time champions with a vital 33-ball 45 before Nitish Rana's unbeaten 37at the backend of the innings took them to a respectable total.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 74 runs. There was a small partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali but once the duo was dismissed in a span of three overs, CSK suffered a middle-order collapse as Suresh Raina and captain MS Dhoni were dismissed in quick succession.

KKR seemed to have the game in the bag but Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas as he scored 22 runs off Prasidh Krishna who had bowled the penultimate over as the equation came down to four runs from the final six balls. The last over was bowled by the Caribbean mystery spinner Sunil Narine who accounted for Ravindra Jadeja. Nonetheless, tail-ender Deepak Chahar came and hit the winning runs off the final delivery.

By the virtue of this two-wicket win, the three-time champions occupy the numero uno spot in the IPL 2021 points table with eight wins from 10 matches and 16 points to their tally.