IPL 2021: KKR Mentor David Hussey Reveals Why Australians Are Opting Out Amid COVID Surge

Many international players have pulled out from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), including a few Australians, who have cited "personal reasons" for their decision to opt-out of the cash-rich league. However, it is believed that the worsening COVID-19 situation in India is the primary reason behind the players' decision to leave the tournament mid-season. Former Australian batsman David Hussey, who is the mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, has said that players are worried they might not be able to get back into Australia due to rising COVID-19 cases and precautionary protocols put in response to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Hussey, while speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, said that everyone is a bit worried about getting back into Australia as they might get banned from entering the country if the situation worsens in India. According to reports, Australia is considering banning flights from India amid rising COVID cases, which may be one of the reasons behind Australians pulling out of the league. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recruits Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are the latest to join the list of players who have left India mid-season. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Andrew Tye left the country amidst the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons.

Last night, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravi Ashwin announced that he will be taking a break from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) to help his family's fight against COVID. "My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 in India

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,50,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the fourth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 2,800 people have died due to COVID-19 on April 25. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(Image Credit: IPL)

