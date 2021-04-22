KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Fined ₹12 Lakh For Team's Slow Over-rate Against CSK In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined INR 12 lakhs after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 clash against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

This was KKR's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined â‚¹12 lakh," it added.

CSK register their third win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, CSK posted a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the opening wicket before the former's dismissal in the 13th over. Faf then continued his splendid run with the bat as he took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners and in the end missed out on a well-deserved century as he remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 95 at a strike rate of 158.33 including nine boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, the two-time winners were staring down the barrel at 31/5 before Powerplay before the middle-order duo of Andre Russell (54), and, Dinesh Karthik (40) added an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket. Lower-order batsman Pat Cummins then waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 34-ball 66 at a strike rate of 194.12 that included four boundaries and six maximums. However, he did not receive any support from the other end as KKR were eventually bundled out for 202 in the final over as CSK registered an 18-run win.

By the virtue of this win, the three-time champions have registered their third win of this season.

