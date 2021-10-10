IPL 2021: KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Waxes Lyrical About RCB Ahead Of 'do-or-die' Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first Eliminator of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the 'do-or-die' clash vs RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan shared his thoughts on his squad's turnaround and the crucial clash against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

'RCB is a good side on paper,' says Eoin Morgan

"It's been a fantastic turnaround, I would say in results and our performances have been consistently good and I think the mood within the camp is quite confident. We are looking forward to tomorrow's (RCB vs KKR) game," Morgan said in a video shared by the KKR.

Morgan further talked about RCB and called their squad good on paper.

"RCB is a good side on paper they are very strong and it is going to be a challenge tomorrow. The middle order of RCB is very strong as there are very big names," said Morgan.

Morgan also said that KKR adapted to the change in conditions at Sharjah very well. "Sharjah wickets have surprised everyone and certainly our guys have adapted well. So hoping that's the same," he added.

Morgan further shared an update on West Indies stalwart Andre Russell's injury and said, "I think after training today we will see how he has progressed and we will then speak to the medical staff and see how he goes tomorrow."

Eyes are yet again focused on Andre Russell amid reports that Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been the mainstay for Kolkata Knight Riders in the absence of the injured West Indies all-rounder, might miss the playoff game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he is set to join his national squad for the T20 World Cup.

RCB vs KKR Eliminator

It is pertinent to mention here that the losing team of the Eliminator (RCB or KKR) will be knocked out of IPL 2021 and the winner will get the opportunity to play Qualifier 2 against the losing team of Qualifier 1 in order to reach the final.

In terms of the KKR vs RCB head-to-head record, both teams have locked horns 29 times, in which the Knight Riders have won 16 times, and the Royal Challengers have won 13 times.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)