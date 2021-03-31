IPL 2021: KKR Team 2021 Share Yet Another Interesting Similarity With Virat Kohli

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players have begun their training sessions as they gear up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Tuesday, March 30, the franchise shared a minute-long video on their social media platforms highlighting their team jersey. Through the post, the KKR revealed that they have partnered up with Virat Kohli-owned Wrogn brand as their official merchandising partner of the season.

IPL 2021: KKR signs up with Wrogn as merchandising partner

Remarkably, this is not the first time the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise has partnered up with a brand associated with Virat Kohli ahead of an IPL season. Back in August last year, the franchise named Indian e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) as their principal sponsors of the IPL 2020 season. Interestingly, Indian captain Virat Kohli is the brand ambassador of MPL. The announcement was made just a month before the commencement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Excited to announce @PlayMPL as the principal sponsor for @KKRiders in @IPL & @TKRiders in @CPL

They are a vibrant Indian startup in Esports & Gaming, promoted & run by young, innovative minds.

A look into Virat Kohli MPL deal

Virat Kohli signed up with Mobile Premier League as their brand ambassador in March 2019. While the duration of his contract was for a year, the Kohli MPL deal continued with a renewal of contract for another year. Here is a look at one of the commercials for MPL featuring the Indian cricket captain.

KKR team 2021

On January 20, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise retained 17 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

KKR squad: A look at KKR team 2021

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

