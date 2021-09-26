IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK: Chakravarthy Has Clean Bowled Dhoni 3 Times In Just 12 Deliveries

While the KKR vs CSK match ended in smiles for MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings, the same cannot be said for the skipper's innings with the bat. Dhoni had another disappointing performance with the bat as he was dismissed for just one run by Varun Chakravarthy.

Interestingly, this was the third time the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner picked up Dhoni's wicket in the space of just 12 deliveries.

Varun Chakravarthy dismisses MS Dhoni for the third time in 12 balls

Varun Chakravarthy continues to be a mystery for MS Dhoni to solve as the CSK skipper has been clean bowled by him on three occasions, in quick succession. The CSK captain came out to bat under extreme pressure as his side was struggling. The team still required 44 runs off just 20 deliveries. However, the 40-year old could not do much to trouble the bowlers as he was clean bowled by an outstanding delivery by Chakravarthy in the 18th over.

KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni delighted to win match

In his post-match interview, MS Dhoni said that he was delighted to win the nail-biting contest and added that it was an outstanding game from both sides.

"It's a very nice victory to have. What we've seen in cricket is at times you play good cricket and lose the game, while at times you don't really play well but still if you win the game - it's slightly more enjoyable for the simple reason that you'll still address the mistakes but going back one and a half hours to Dubai you'll be in a better mood. So a terrific game at the end of the day. It was good cricket from both sides, and it was a pleasure for the spectators."

The CSK skipper added that the team bowled exceptionally well even though they conceded 170 runs. "We did pretty well in bowling. 170 was a par score. It was not like yesterday's game where the wicket was slow. When Jadeja was bowling you could figure out it was coming on well and was not stopping," added Dhoni.