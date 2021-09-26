Last Updated:

IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK: 'Lord Shardul' Takes Over Twitter After Dominant Display Vs KKR

Shardul Thakur dismissed two important batters of KKR during CSK's Indian Premier League match on Sunday and received widespread applause.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Shardul Thakur starred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday by chipping in with two important wickets for the team. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Thakur first dismissed KKR’s in-form opener Venkatesh Iyer for 18 runs, in the last over of powerplay in KKR’s innings. He then came back to the bowl for CSK at the death and dismissed Caribbean big-hitter Andre Russell. 

Thakur finished his quota of four overs with 2 wickets to his name, conceding only 20 runs. Following CSK’s classic display of bowling, KKR managed to set a target of 172 runs for CSK, which was chased down by them in a last-ball thriller. Meanwhile, upon witnessing Thakur’s sensational bowling against KKR, the Indian cricket fans were all praises for ‘Lord Shardul’. Shardul Thakur earned himself the tag of ‘Lord Shardul’ after his performance during India’s tour of Australia in the 2020-21 season.

Watch CSK vs KKR Fall of Wickets-

‘Lord Shardul’ takes over Twitter-

A user said that this is the world of ‘Lord Shardul’ and we are all just living in it. He further added that Thakur provides important breakthroughs and said that he has the arm of God. Another user reacted to Thakur’s bowling by posting a blank picture and hilariously captioned the tweet, saying that it is the list of tips on how to play Thakur’s bowling.

One of the users, citing Thakur’s deliveries to dismiss Iyer and Russell, said that Thakur always steps up whenever the team is worried about an explosive and dangerous player from the opposition. Another user mentioned the bowler’s blank reaction after dismissing Russell.

Among the many reactions, one of the users mentioned Iyer’s decision to review his dismissal by Thakur, which looked like a clearly right decision by the umpire, and said that Iyer reviewed it to watch himself getting out in slow motion. Another user called for Thakur’s inclusion in the Indian squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The user added that Thakur deserves a place in the Indian playing XI for the World Cup.

