IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Overtakes Karthik To Achieve Big Wicketkeeping Record

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni surpassed his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) counterpart Dinesh Karthik to register a huge IPL record. Dhoni surpassed Karthik to become the wicketkeeper-batsman with the most number of caught-behind dismissals in the tournament's history. Dhoni picked two catches behind the stump during the ongoing match against KKR to complete 116 catch dismissals in the IPL. Dhoni now has 1 catch dismissal more than Karthik, who has picked 115 catches with the gloves in his IPL career so far.

Dhoni reached the IPL milestone after he helped Josh Hazlewood pick Dinesh Karthik's wicket in the final over of the first innings. Karthik knicked a wide off Hazlewood's bowling, which went straight to Dhoni's gloves. Earlier in the match, Dhoni had taken a good catch to dismiss KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer off Shardul Thakur's bowling. Dhoni also holds the record for effecting most dismissals in the history of the IPL. Dhoni has 155 dismissals to his name, including 39 stumpings. Meanwhile, Karthik has 146 dismissals in the IPL.

CSK vs KKR

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR posted 171 runs in its quota of 20 overs, courtesy of some amazing batting performances from Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. While Tripathi scored 45 runs off 33 balls, Rana remained unbeaten at 37 off 27 balls. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik also contributed with the bat, scoring 15-ball 20 and 11-ball 26 runs, respectively.

Chennai Super Kings have been tasked with chasing a target of 172 runs. The Yellow Army is looking good to chase down the target in allotted overs as the side is currently batting at 112/2 in 13 overs. At the time of writing this copy, the Kings are in need of 60 more off 42 balls to win the game.

(Image: iplt20.com)