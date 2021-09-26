IPL 2021, KKR Vs CSK: Netizens Hail Shardul Thakur As He Bowls A Wicket Maiden Over

Shardul Thakur continued his outstanding form against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he picked up Venkatesh Iyer's wicket on his first delivery, and also bowled a maiden over.

He then followed it up with another wicket of Andre Russell. With Thakur in fine form, several netizens took to Twitter to praise the 'Lord.'

KKR vs CSK live: Shardul Thakur dismisses Venkatesh Iyer

Just as KKR looked to take the game away from CSK, Shardul Thakur stepped up and bowled a wicket maiden over. The Indian pacer dismissed in-form batsman Venkatesh Iyer on 18 runs off 15 deliveries, with CSK captain MS Dhoni taking the catch to complete the dismissal. Thakur picked up the wicket at the crucial moment of the game as at this stage, KKR players were flying with a score of 50 runs in just five overs.

Netizens praise Shardul Thakur for bowling maiden wicket over

Netizens took to Twitter to praise 'Lord' Shardul Thakur for bowling a wicket maiden over in the powerplay, at a time when CSK needed it most.

WICKET MAIDEN FROM LORD THAKUR.



PS : Inside the Powerplay 😎#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL — Dhoni Army TN™🦁 (@DhoniArmyTN) September 26, 2021

Shardul Thakur bowling a wicket maiden in Powerplay coming in when opponents are 50/1 in 5. Madness. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan put out a hilarious meme to explain the damage Thakur caused to KKR. The user wrote that the Indian pacer 'ended KKR's man in form,' and also 'ended KKR's only DRS review.' The fan ended the meme by writing that Thakur is likely to believe that 'he is God.'

Ended KKR's man in form,

Ended KKR's only DRS review,

Ended KKR's one over with wicket maiden.

One man, Lord Shardul Thakur 🙏#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/fIOv4k5vfV — Satyam  (@satyam_2044) September 26, 2021

KKR vs CSK live: Fans ask if Shardul Thakur completed a hattrick

While several netizens lauded Shardul Thakur for bowling a wicket maiden over, some also raised the question if he completed a hattrick. This is because the 29-year old picked up two wickets on his final two deliveries against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and followed it up with a first-ball wicket against KKR.

Several netizens explained on social media why they believed Thakur picked up a hattrick.

Did anyone noticed Shardul Thakur has taken a hatrick 😳. Last match last 2 balls wicket and this match first ball wicket but no one noticed that🤷🏻‍♂️. #CSKvsKKR #STARAIKELLUNGAL — Hariharan Ponraja (@raj_hari_) September 26, 2021

#AskTheExpert #STARAIKELLUNGAL

Lord @imShard made a hat-trick! As his last two balls from the last match was wickets and his first ball of this match is a wicket! Is that a hat-trick? Hope it is. Sollunga experts @StarSportsTamil — Its_me_Jey (@i_am_jeychandru) September 26, 2021

Shardul thakur takes a hattrick as he had already takes two consecutive wickets and he takes venkatesh Iyer wicket today, what's your thoughts on this experts #staraikelungal #IPL2021 @StarSportsTamil — Sakthi Balaji (@SakthiB46579732) September 26, 2021

KKR vs CSK playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood