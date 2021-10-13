IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

In the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2021 Playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be an intense match as both teams will be fighting for the last spot in the final. Kolkata have been in red hot form over the past three games which included an 86 runs victory over RR and a four-wicket win in the Eliminator over RCB. Delhi, on the other hand, have not been in the best of form having won only two of their last five matches, they lost to CSK in the first qualifier by four wickets after a poor bowling display.

Kolkata Knight Rider vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine (vc), Axar Patel, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs DC Head to head

Total Matches Played: 28

KKR Wins: 15

DC Wins: 12

No Result: 1

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match

As per our KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, DC are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team.

KKR vs DC Team news and predicted starting XI

KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

DC Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Tom Curran, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

KKR vs DC Top picks

KKR

Shubman Gill: The batsman played well against RCB, and he is their second-highest run-scorer for this IPL 2021 season with 381 runs scored in 15 matches.

Sunil Narine: Gave a fantastic all-round performance against RCB in the Eliminator where he picked up four very crucial wickets which included Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and also scored a quickfire 26 off 15 balls.

DC

Anrich Nortje: Having just made it for the second of the IPL, he has managed to take 10 wickets in just seven matches with an impressive economy of 5.92. He will definitely be the one to watch out for.

Rishabh Pant: He has had a fantastic season so far scoring 413 runs with an average of 37.54 and his batting performance will be crucial for the Delhi Capitals.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI