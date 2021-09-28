IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Key Matchups To Watch Out For In Today's Game

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are set to take on each other in a very exciting clash that will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 27. The IPL 2021 KKR vs DC match is critical for both teams with Delhi Capitals having a chance to become the first team to enter the playoff with a win. On the other hand, a win for Kolkata Knight Riders will see them take control of the fourth spot. Apart from injury concerns, both teams have some amazing players in their ranks. Here are the key battles in the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match.

IPL 2021: Key battles in the KKR vs DC match

Prithvi Shaw vs Lockie Ferguson

Prithvi Shaw loves playing against KKR and so he will be eyeing to make a big score during the KKR vs DC match. Talking about his last five innings against KKR, Shaw has four half-centuries however this time around things will not be easy for the youngster as he will have to face Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson in the powerplay. The battle will be entertaining to watch with Shaw looking to make use of the powerplay and provide a quick start to the team, while Ferguson will look to be among wickets.

Kagiso Rabada vs Dinesh Karthik

With Andre Russel very much likely to miss the match due to injury, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will take up the role of finishing the match in the final overs. However, to get quick runs, Karthik will have to overcome the Rabada challenge. The South African is considered one of the best death bowlers and he will look to stop KKR batsmen from scoring runs at the end.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine

KKR’s spinners have dominated the opponents batting lineup in middle overs and so Delhi Capitals will really find it hard to score runs. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will have a crucial role to play during the middle overs with Shreyas Iyer and DC skipper Rishabh Pant shouldering the responsibility of scoring runs in middle overs. Narine has never been able to dismiss the duo and so he will have the task cut out to stop them from scoring in middle overs.

KKR vs DC team news

Coming to KKR vs DC team news, Kolkata Knight Riders will be without the service of Andre Russell who injured himself in the last match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be sweating over Marcus Stoinis fitness for this match.

KKR vs DC Head to head

Talking about KKR vs DC Head to head record, both teams have played 29 matches in total out of which both teams have registered 12 wins each, while one match ended in no result. In the last five matches, DC has dominated KKR with a scoreline of 4-1.

Image: PTI