Last Updated:

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Manjrekar Says A '20 And 60 Lakh Buy' Behind Resurgence Of Kolkata

Manjrekar also praised Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi who have taken KKR off to flying starts in all three games in the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IPL 2021

Image: PTI


Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had put forth his suggestions for Kolkata Knight Riders’ upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, September 28 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In their previous game, Prasidh Krishna leaked runs for the Knights in the penultimate over after which Sunil Narine couldn’t defend four runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings.

Manjrekar said that the Men in Gold and Purple can preserve Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for the death overs. He reckoned that a few of the power-hitters aren’t good enough against spin and that’s where the two tweakers can make hay. Manjrekar also urged the Knights to not bowl Krishna after 16-17 overs and give the two spinners the responsibility of restricting the opposition.

IPL 2021: Both Narine and Chakravarthy are capable enough, says Sanjay Manjrekar

“KKR’s bowling is looking formidable with Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine showing their class. Andre Russell- the bowler- is more valuable because Prasidh Krishna faltered against Chennai. If Russell was fit, he would have bowled that over,” Manjrekar stated.

“Krishna is a good bowler, but like Trent Boult of MI, he has this tendency to concede big runs in one over. Maybe Kolkata could look to use Krishna in the first 16-17 overs and then use Chakravarthy and Narine at the death. Both spinners are capable enough and a number of power-hitters aren’t so good at hitting spinners at the death,” Manjrekar added. 

READ | SRH vs RR: David Warner provides update on his Sunrisers Hyderabad future after IPL 2021

One cost them (INR) 20 lakhs, the other (INR) 60 lakhs: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar also had words of praises for Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi, who both have taken KKR off to flying starts in all three games in the IPL UAE leg. The veteran said that due to the impact created by the duo, the other batters have had some breathing space. Iyer has been a revelation for KKR ever since the 41 he scored against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. “The resurgence of Kolkata in the second half has been quite a story and it’s on the back of two players- Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi. KKR haven’t had to rely too much on Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan or Dinesh Karthik,” Manjrekar said.

READ | IPL 2021: 'Nothing other than some fancy celebrations,' Steyn critical of RR youngster

The Knight Riders are currently hanging in the middle of the points table with eight points from 10 matches and have dropped Prasidh Krishna for Sandeep Warrier while also replacing injured Andre Russel with Tim Southee.

(Image: PTI)

READ | IPL 2021 MI vs PBKS live streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in India, UK, US and Canada?
READ | IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Playing 11: Why is Steve Smith starting in place of Prithvi Shaw?
Tags: IPL 2021, IPL, KKR vs DC
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com