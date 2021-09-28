IPL 2021 KKR Vs DC: Players Who Could Replace Andre Russell In KKR's Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the ongoing second edition of the lucrative event, both teams have performed admirably. While the Capitals have maintained their superb form from the first leg in India, KKR have made significant progress in phase two. Since the IPL 2021 season began on September 19, Delhi has won two of the two matches it has played. The Riders, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches in the UAE.

If Delhi manages to register a win against Kolkata, the Rishabh Pant-led side will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. However, if KKR emerges on top, it will further strengthen the side's position in the points table. KKR currently has the same number of points as Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians, but due to its higher net run rate, it occupies the fourth position on the table. As far as today's match is concerned, KKR have a few areas of concern, especially regarding the availability of its all-rounder Andre Russell.

Players who could replace Russell

While DC has all of its players available, KKR may be without Andre Russell owing to an injury he sustained while playing against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The captain and coach of KKR have a couple of outstanding all-rounders to select from for today's encounter against Delhi. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Ben Cutting of Australia are two of the possibilities available to KKR. Ben Cutting is the like-for-like substitution for Russell since he can provide some firepower with the bat and also bowl quickly when needed. Shakib Al Hasan is also a possibility, but he bowls spin and may not be considered given the presence of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine in the squad.

Tim Southee of New Zealand may also be considered to replace Russell if KKR captain Eoin Morgan decides to add some batting firepower at the top and eliminates Prasidh Krishna to include the Kiwi pacer. Krishna was costly with the ball in KKR's previous match against Chennai, which the Men in Purple lost by two wickets.

