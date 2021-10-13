IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, UK & US?

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals are set to face each other in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match, which will be played on Wednesday, October 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This KKR vs DC match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at KKR vs DC Live Streaming details, How to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 match and Where and When to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in India, the US, and the UK.

Where and When to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in India?

If you are wondering Where and When to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

Where and When to watch KKR vs DC live streaming in India?

To catch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 KKR vs DC Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

KKR vs DC live streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be broadcasted live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be aired live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 a.m local time.

KKR vs DC live streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in the UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+ Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

Where and When to watch IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 in other parts of the world?

Coming to where fans can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in the rest of the world SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, beIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in the neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

Image: iplt20/ Instagram/ BCCI