IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Venkatesh Iyer Comments On Becoming Kolkata's Golden Arm

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer expresses confidence in his bowling abilities after delivering a match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals. KKR defeated the heavyweights’ DC at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as they comfortably chased down a target of 130 runs.

After a poor run in the first leg of the IPL 2021, KKR have bounced back brilliantly in the UAE leg by winning three of their four matches. A lot of credit for their success in the second phase should be given to the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who solved their top order woes and has now contributed with the ball too.

Iyer showcased his batting prowess in the opening two games and was now exceptional with his medium-pace bowling against Delhi Capitals returning with the figures of 4-29-2 including the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel.

KKR were missing the services of their prime all-rounder Andre Russel but Iyer didn’t let his absence be felt. While talking during the post-match presentation, Iyer claimed that he was always confident about his bowling abilities and is grateful to have made a match-winning contribution against Delhi.

He also added that he used to practice bowling yorkers with his coach Anand Rajan and is satisfied with his performance. “It felt good. I have always had the confidence that I can deliver with the ball and I'm really happy that I got the opportunity today. I do practice them (yorkers) a lot and I have been working with Anand Rajan, my coach back home, he has helped me a lot with my bowling. It is about accuracy and bowling to the field, I don't mind boundaries as long as my execution and planning are correct I'm extremely satisfied,” said Venkatesh Iyer.

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer wants to contribute in all three departments

Iyer was also of the opinion that it is always an advantage if a player can contribute to all three aspects of the game. He emphasized the value of fielding and claimed that he is aiming to improve in that department too. “As a cricketer, it is always good to help in all three departments, fielding is equally important and I thrive on fielding well. It is a huge bonus for the team if a player can contribute to all three departments,” added Iyer.

