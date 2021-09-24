IPL 2021, KKR Vs MI: Eoin Morgan Lauds Varun Chakravarthy, Calls Him A 'quick Learner'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued on their form and pulled off a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. KKR captain Eoin Morgan was more than pleased with the team’s performance as he praised the whole squad for the efforts put in. However, the skipper went on to laud the spinners for their performance. It is worth mentioning that KKR’s second win in a row has now placed the team in the top four.

While lauding his teammates for their performance, skipper Morgan mentioned that the team’s spinners are on a roll. Speaking about the ‘fresh’ weapon, the Englishman lauded Varun Chakravarthy, who completed yet another good spell. Even though he failed to pick any wickets, the mystery spinner gave the MI batsmen a hard time and restricted the total with a series of dot balls.

Chakravarthy conceded 22 from four overs, which alongside Sunil Narine helped the team in its win. “Sunil (Narine) and (Varun) Chakravarthy are two formidable bowlers. Sunil has been integral to KKR winning when they’ve done. Varun is a fresh guy and I'm sure we are definitely going to see a lot more of him in international cricket. The first two games in this phase has been the template for us to play. There’s only one way for us to go in the points table and that is upwards,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reserving special praise for Chakravarty, the KKR skipper said, "Varun likes to know about the game and asks a lot of questions. He's a quick learner, someone who likes to know about cricket, and has far to go." With both Chakravarthy and Narine in form, the KKR bowling line-up is as good as any other in the tournament at the moment. Earlier, Virat Kohli had backed Chakravarthy to play a key role for India in the near future. Praising the spinner after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s game against KKR, Kohli hinted that the spinner could be a vital part of Team India's plans at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

KKR vs MI

KKR cruised through victory by chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Opting to bowl first on winning the toss, the Knight Riders did not have the best of the starts with the Mumbai Indians openers scoring 78 runs for the opening wicket, but soon after the opening pair fell, the KKR got themselves back into the game and gained the upper hand.

The brilliant bowling effort of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson restricted Mumbai Indians to 155 for 6. In the chase, KKR eased past the total courtesy to Venkatesh Iyer 30 ball 53 and Rahul Tripathi's match-winning brilliant knock of 74 off 42 balls (unbeaten). With this thumping victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders leapt into the top half of the IPL 2021 Points Table. Following the loss, defending champions Mumbai Indians found themselves in the sixth spot in the table.

