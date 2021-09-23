IPL 2021: KKR Vs MI Head-to-head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form And More

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians(MI) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 34 of the season. MI are coming off a loss in their match to CSK, and on the other hand, KKR had a phenomenal start to their second-leg of the campaign as they defeated RCB in a low-scoring match. Both teams head into the match, looking for wins so that they take their respective teams through to the IPL playoffs. As the teams face each other for the 29th time on September 23, here’s a look at the head-to-head records and at the key players from both teams.

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head records-

MI and KKR have played a total of 28 matches against each other since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. Out of the 28 matches played, MI have dominated KKR and won 22 matches, whereas KKR have won only six matches. As the teams face each other on Thursday, KKR will look to improve their records and MI will look to continue to dominate the Kolkata-based side.

KKR vs MI Key Players and their latest forms-

Suryakumar Yadav- Although Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for only three runs during MI’s match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, he has proved it time and again that he is a match-winner for MI. He has scored 176 runs in eight matches this season, it would be hard for KKR bowlers to contain this hard-hitting batsman.

Rohit Sharma- The MI skipper Rohit Sharma missed the match against CSK on September 19 as he was not 100% fit to play the match. However, if he gets fit in time for the clash against KKR, it would be highly beneficial for MI to have the five-time IPL trophy-winning captain back in the team. He has scored a total of 250 runs in seven matches at an average of 35.71 in the current season.

Shubhman Gill- The young talent from KKR, Shubman Gill hit a knock of 48 runs off 34 balls during KKR’s match against RCB on September 20. He has scored 180 runs in the 2021 edition of the tournament in eight matches. When he comes out to bat on Thursday against MI, he will look to continue his batting form and give KKR a good start.

Quinton de Kock- Quinton de Kock recently jumped to eighth place in the ICC Men’s T20 player rankings as he amassed a total of 153 runs during the recently concluded three-match T20I series between South Africa and Sri Lanka. During MI’s match against CSK on September 19, he was dismissed for 17 runs off 12 balls as he struggled to get his bat going. However, when he comes out to the middle on Thursday, De Kock will look to get back into the groove and give a solid start to MI.

Andre Russell- During KKR’s match against RCB on September 20, Andre Russell became the talking point of the match, courtesy of his effort to dismiss three batsmen, while conceding only three runs in three overs. Adding to his bowling skills, he is known to hit balls out of the park at will, while batting. He will head out to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, looking to contribute and make KKR win.

Trent Boult- The fast bowler from New Zealand, Trent Boult has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches for MI in the 2021 season. He was instrumental for MI during their clash with CSK as he grabbed the important wickets of in-form batsmen Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. Boult along with Bumrah will lead the MI bowling attack, as they face KKR on September 23.

Varun Chakaravarthy- India’s latest addition to the list of spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy has quickly risen to the ranks, courtesy of his mystery spin bowling. He dominated the RCB batsmen in KKR’s last match, as he picked up three wickets in four overs and gave away only 13 runs. He was recently announced in India’s 15-men quad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the 2021 season so far, he has picked up 10 wickets in 8 matches.

