IPL 2021 KKR Vs MI: Kieron Pollard, Prasidh Krishna Engage In Heated Exchange; Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI). Apart from some fiery innings from the players, the game also had some tense moments off the pitch. The match on Thursday saw MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard have a staredown with KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna and it was just as intense as the game.

Kieron Pollard is known for his expressive character on and off-pitch. The all-rounder makes sure his opponent knows just how he feels. On Thursday, a similar moment took place as fast bowler Prasidh Krishna tried to get under Pollard's skin. The MI all-rounder definitely did not appreciate the young pacer’s mental game and decided to reply in his own manner.

Pollard and Krishna faceoff in KKR vs MI

The incident took place in the 15th over of MI's innings when Krishna had a stare-off with Pollard after the MI batsman hit the ball straight back to the bowler. Krishna, who didn’t catch the ball, acted like he was throwing it right back at the batsman. Pollard took a moment and continued to stare down the bowler, almost intimidating him in the action. However, it was the last ball of the over and thus the two walked away without any further action over it.

However, things got heated up as Pollard was seen walking up and muttering a few words to Krishna by the next over. Pollard was visibly angry while the young Indian pacer seemed calm. Krishna put on his cap and continued to walk away from the West Indies all-rounder. Later in the innings, Pollard was once again seen staring down Krishna while he was taking his run-up for a ball. This time, Krishna raised his arm in the air questioning what the batsman at the non-striker's end was up to.

The tension between the two continued until Pollard returned to the pavilion after a run-out. He scored 21 off 15 deliveries before returning while Krishna went on to have the better game of the two, picking up three wickets. The KKR pacer, however, seemed visibly tensed during his spell balling eight no-balls, which in turn became the most by any bowler this season in IPL. KKR cruised through victory by chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. With this thumping victory, the Knight Riders leapt into the top half of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

Image: PTI/ BCCI/ IPL