IPL 2021, KKR Vs MI Highlights: MI's Dominance Continues, Beat KKR By 10 Runs

KKR and MI lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the 5th game of IPL 2021. Morgan's Kolkata hope to better record having won only 6 times against Mumbai in history

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
KKR
23:17 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Trent Boult leads Mumbai to win

Leading Mumbai's fightback, Boult bowled a brilliant last over to defend 15 runs. MI defeat KKR by 10 runs. 

 

23:15 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Boult shreds Cummins' wicket

KKR lose the plot as Boult takes them apart. KKR need 13 off 2 balls

23:14 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Boult strikes!

Trent Boult dismisses dangerman Russell. KKR need 13 off 3

23:09 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Bumrah bowls a tight 19th over

Bumrah gives away just 4 runs. MI hold 15 in bag to defend in the last over. 

23:04 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: KKR-MI inch towards a tight finish

KKR need 19 runs off the last two overs. 

23:02 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Russell skies it

Russell skies Pandya's floater miles up in the air, Bumrah fails to get hold of it and MI drop another catch. 

23:00 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Dramatic finish on the line?

KKR need 22 off the last three overs with Russell and Dinesh Karthik on the crease. 

22:53 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Huge relief for KKR

Krunal Pandya drops Andre Russell, leaves Pollard & Rohit Sharma disappointed. 

22:48 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Shakib bites the dust

MI pull strings back, Shakib gifts his wicket to Krunal Pandya. MI bag the fifth wicket

22:46 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR v MI: Chahar gets his fourth wicket

Nitish Rana walks out and de Kock stumps the KKR batsman out. KKR lose their fourth wicket.

22:38 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma goes down

Running in to bowl his first ball of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma has gone down as he twisted his ankle right before bowling the first ball 

22:33 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Morgan skies, Jansen gulps it

Skipper Eoin Morgan departs after scoring just 7 runs. Chahar gets his third wicket

22:32 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: 13th IPL fifty for Rana

Nitish Rana's form continues, brings up his 13th IPL half-century. KKR need 49 off 44

22:25 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Bumrah comes into the attack

In search of Nitish Rana's wicket, Rohit Sharma brings Bumrah into the attack. KKR need 67 off 53

22:21 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Chahar gets his second

Rahul Chahar's leg-break does the job, dismisses Rahul Tripathi and KKR lose their second wicket at 84

22:19 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Rana continues to torment MI

Nitish Rana keeps KKR's pursuit on. Kolkata need 72 off 60 balls to win

22:12 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Chahar has the last laugh

After being hit for a maximum, Chahar comes back strong to dismiss Shubman Gill and get MI their first wicket. KKR are 72/1

 

22:11 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Gill smacks a huge six

Shubman Gill smokes Chahar for a maximum, takes KKR to 72/0

22:06 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Mumbai in search of wicket

KKR continue to sail towards target seamlessly, Mumbai in desperate search of a wicket. KKR are 56/0

21:52 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Rana, Gill keep scoreboard ticking

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill continue to rotate strike effectively. KKR are 32/0 after 5 overs

21:39 IST, April 13th 2021
MI vs KKR: Fearless Rana strikes Boult

Nitish Rana punches Trent Boult for a maximum over covers. KKR are 14/0

21:36 IST, April 13th 2021
MI vs KKR: Nitish Rana & Gill on the crease

Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill get KKR off to a steady start

21:16 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Cummins, Russell restrict MI from going big

MI end with 152 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. KKR need 153 to win

21:16 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Andre Russell picks up 5-wickets

Russell registers a 5-wicket haul in just 2 overs. Etches his best T20 figures. 

21:16 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Russell dismisses Bumrah

4 wickets for Andre Russell in just 10 balls. Windies all-rounder misses out on a hat-trick. 

21:11 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Russell strikes again!

Andre Russell picks his third wicket, dismisses Krunal Pandya

21:05 IST, April 13th 2021
Everything Morgan has done has come off: Bhogle

 

21:01 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Russell gets his second wicket

Bowling his first over, Russell gets his second wicket. Dismisses Marco Jansen for a golden duck

20:59 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Mumbai continue to lose wickets

Russell wins the Carribean clash, dismisses Kieron Pollard cheaply. MI are 125/6

20:58 IST, April 13th 2021
KKR vs MI: Andres Russell runs in

Russell runs in to bowl the 18th over, his first over in the game

