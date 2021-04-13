IPL 2021, KKR Vs MI Highlights: MI's Dominance Continues, Beat KKR By 10 Runs

Quick links:
Leading Mumbai's fightback, Boult bowled a brilliant last over to defend 15 runs. MI defeat KKR by 10 runs.
KKR lose the plot as Boult takes them apart. KKR need 13 off 2 balls
Trent Boult dismisses dangerman Russell. KKR need 13 off 3
Bumrah gives away just 4 runs. MI hold 15 in bag to defend in the last over.
KKR need 19 runs off the last two overs.
Russell skies Pandya's floater miles up in the air, Bumrah fails to get hold of it and MI drop another catch.
KKR need 22 off the last three overs with Russell and Dinesh Karthik on the crease.
Krunal Pandya drops Andre Russell, leaves Pollard & Rohit Sharma disappointed.
MI pull strings back, Shakib gifts his wicket to Krunal Pandya. MI bag the fifth wicket
Nitish Rana walks out and de Kock stumps the KKR batsman out. KKR lose their fourth wicket.
Running in to bowl his first ball of the match, skipper Rohit Sharma has gone down as he twisted his ankle right before bowling the first ball
Skipper Eoin Morgan departs after scoring just 7 runs. Chahar gets his third wicket
Nitish Rana's form continues, brings up his 13th IPL half-century. KKR need 49 off 44
In search of Nitish Rana's wicket, Rohit Sharma brings Bumrah into the attack. KKR need 67 off 53
Rahul Chahar's leg-break does the job, dismisses Rahul Tripathi and KKR lose their second wicket at 84
Nitish Rana keeps KKR's pursuit on. Kolkata need 72 off 60 balls to win
After being hit for a maximum, Chahar comes back strong to dismiss Shubman Gill and get MI their first wicket. KKR are 72/1
Shubman Gill smokes Chahar for a maximum, takes KKR to 72/0
KKR continue to sail towards target seamlessly, Mumbai in desperate search of a wicket. KKR are 56/0
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill continue to rotate strike effectively. KKR are 32/0 after 5 overs
Nitish Rana punches Trent Boult for a maximum over covers. KKR are 14/0
Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill get KKR off to a steady start
MI end with 152 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. KKR need 153 to win
Russell registers a 5-wicket haul in just 2 overs. Etches his best T20 figures.
4 wickets for Andre Russell in just 10 balls. Windies all-rounder misses out on a hat-trick.
Andre Russell picks his third wicket, dismisses Krunal Pandya
KKR have been outstanding with the ball and have used the conditions beautifully. Everything Morgan has done has come off.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021
Bowling his first over, Russell gets his second wicket. Dismisses Marco Jansen for a golden duck
Russell wins the Carribean clash, dismisses Kieron Pollard cheaply. MI are 125/6
Russell runs in to bowl the 18th over, his first over in the game