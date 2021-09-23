IPL 2021 KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Can Break These Major Records Against KKR

It is still not confirmed whether Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will be leading his team from the front in the IPL 2021 clash against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Rohit was rested during MI's fixture against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as Kieron Pollard was named the stand-in captain. The title-holders went on to suffer a 20-run defeat.

However, if Rohit Sharma does feature in MI's clash against KKR, then he can break some major records against the former champions. So, without further ado, let's find out what all records will be shattered by the 'Hitman'.

KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma to break these major records should he play against KKR

With 5,480 runs to his tally, Rohit Sharma is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer of all-time in IPL history and he just needs 16 runs more to overtake Suresh Raina to take the third spot. At the same time, the Team India limited-overs vice-captain is also 20 runs away from completing a personal milestone of 5,500 IPL runs.

The 'Hitman' has so far hit 397 T20 sixes and just needs three maximums to become the first Indian to register 400 sixes in the game's shortest format. Meanwhile, the dashing opener also needs only 18 runs to become the first individual in the history of the marquee tournament to score 1,000 runs against one franchise.

KKR vs MI

When it comes to the overall head-to-head records between KKR and MI, it is the reigning champions who have come out on top on 22 occasions of the 28 matches that both sides have locked horns with each other in the history of the marquee tournament. The Kolkata-based franchise has managed only six wins against MI.

IPL 2021: Today Rohit Sharma playing or not?

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult had previously said that the team missed the captaincy of Rohit in their opening match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg game against CSK. The Kiwi pacer said, “He was sorely missed. He is right up there in terms of experience and runs achieved in this format. So, it was a big hole." He further added, “But it was a good decision to make sure he is 100 percent with the amount of cricket coming up. If he comes to the eleven tomorrow, it will be great but we want to make sure he is 100 percent fit.”

The question is whether Rohit Sharma will play today's MI vs KKR match or not. Going by the recent video, it looks like Rohit Sharma could make a comeback even though there is no confirmation regarding his availability. Mumbai Indians recently posted a video on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma is speaking about facing Kolkata Knight Riders hence dropping a hint about his availability.

(Image: PTI)