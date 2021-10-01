IPL 2021, KKR Vs PBKS: Fans React As Venkatesh Iyer Bats Without Helmet: 'He Has Swagger'

Venkatesh Iyer has wowed everyone with his incredible all-rounder performances since making his debut in the Indian Premier League. Iyer made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE leg, when he hit an impressive 41 not out to assist his team beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. Iyer struck a brilliant half-century in his second game for KKR, then went on to score 18 and 14 runs in his following two innings, respectively. In his previous game against the Delhi Capitals, Iyer took two wickets. Iyer has now scored his second IPL fifty in the ongoing match against Punjab Kings.

Fans were surprised to see Iyer walk to the crease without his helmet as he came out to bat against Punjab Kings in Dubai this evening. Despite the fact that Punjab's opening over was delivered by West Indies spinner Fabian Allen, Iyer's swagger was hard to overlook for supporters, who took to social media to voice their feelings about the Madhya Pradesh batter. Here's how fans are reacting to Iyer's swagger on Twitter.

Venkatesh Iyer is a swagger. Helmet comes off every time when a spinner comes. — Abhijeet (@baskarabhi_) October 1, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer walks in to bat without a helmet! — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 1, 2021

Rare in International or League cricket - Batsman coming to bat without a helmet. Venkatesh Iyer doing for #KKR. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2021

There's a 90s flair about Venkatesh Iyer. That smash/drive off the last ball with no helmet is so very 80s-90s.#KKRvPBKS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 1, 2021

KKR vs PBKS

The 45th match of IPL 2021 is currently underway in Dubai, where KKR and Punjab Kings are battling it out for two points. KKR is cruising beautifully at the moment despite losing Shubman Gill early on in the innings. After Gill's dismissal, Iyer and Rahul Tripathi forged a crucial 72-run partnership to take KKR from 18/1 in 2.2 overs to 90/2 in 11 overs. Tripathi was removed by Ravi Bishnoi for 34 runs. Iyer stayed in the middle and went on to score his second IPL fifty. Earlier, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings had won the toss and elected to field first.

KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI