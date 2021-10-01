IPL 2021: KKR Vs PBKS: Key Matchups To Watch Out For In Today's Game

The 45th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 edition will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai International Stadium. While KKR is comfortably placed at the fourth spot in the points table, Punjab Kings are in dire need of two points to move ahead of Mumbai Indians and remain alive in the race to playoffs. The last time KKR clashed against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 saw the Eoin Morgan-led side emerge victorious by 5 wickets.

Before the commencement of the second IPL 2021 encounter between Kolkata and Punjab, let's take a look at five key matchups.

Sunil Narine vs KL Rahul

Although Narine was not directly involved in dismissing KL Rahul during their previous encounter in April this year, he played a key role by taking the catch off Pat Cummins' bowling. Narine is expected to play an important part in tonight's game against Punjab because the mystery spinner has picked 30 wickets against them and also has the highest individual score of 75 runs against the same franchise.

Ravi Bishnoi vs Venkatesh Iyer

Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer is another key matchup that fans will be eager to see when KKR take on Punjab Kings in Dubai. Bishnoi has played 6 matches for Punjab Kings this year and has picked 9 wickets at an average of 15.55. Iyer, on the other hand, recently made his IPL debut and immediately captured the attention of big names in world cricket. Iyer performed superbly in the 4 matches that he played for KKR so far, first with the bat and then with the ball as well.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Nicholas Pooran

Varun Chakravarthy had picked Nicholas Pooran's wicket when KKR locked horns with Punjab the last time. Pooran was clean bowled by Chakravarthy for just 19 runs in their previous encounter. Pooran missed a leg break from Chakravarthy, which turned a bit and hit his stumps. Chakravarthy has played 11 matches for KKR this season and has picked 11 wickets.

Mohammed Shami vs Shubman Gill

Mohammed Shami is one of the key bowlers in the Indian team, while Gill, being a newcomer in the circuit, is still struggling to find a place for himself in the national squad. When Punjab and Kolkata meet tonight, it will be interesting to watch how Gill handles the pace from Shami. Gill was dismissed by Shami for 8 runs when PBKS and KKR clashed in April this year.

Ravi Bishnoi vs Eoin Morgan

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has still not found his mojo in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Morgan is a good player of spin bowling but his recent struggle against spinners in T20 cricket, especially the IPL, is well documented. Punjab Kings and Ravi Bishnoi will look to exploit exactly that when they come against KKR in Dubai tonight.

Image: IPL/BCCI