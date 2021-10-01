IPL 2021, KKR Vs PBKS Playing 11: Three Changes For Punjab, Two For Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 1. At the toss, both KKR and PBKS explained why they have made several changes to their teams.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan announced two key changes, whereas PBKS skipper KL Rahul announced three. Both teams chose to strengthen their batting as they went for four speciality bowlers instead of the usual five. As for KKR, Tim Seifert and Shivam Mavi are included in the playing 11, replacing Lockie Ferguson and Sandeep Warrier. Meanwhile, for PBKS, Fabien Allen, Mayank Aggarwal, and Shahrukh Khan will replace the trio of Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.

KKR vs PBKS playing 11

KKR playing 11: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

KKR vs PBKS: KL Rahul wins toss and chooses to bowl

After winning the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul decided to bowl first. While explaining his decision at the toss, Rahul said, "The wicket has been quite tricky. Some days it's 180, some other days it's 150. So it could be tricky to bat first, better for the opposition to set the target. Our bowling group has done well, but the batting hasn't fired, but it's another opportunity for us. Chris Gayle has left the bubble. Fabian Allen is in. Mayank replaces Mandeep and Shahrukh Khan is in, replacing Harpreet Brar."

IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan explains reasons for changes

While speaking at the toss, KKR captain Eoin Morgan explained the reasons for the two changes and also gave his opinion on the pitch conditions. "It will be a challenge, but there's no advantage chasing. The teams that play well have deserved the points. Two changes for us - one forced, Seifert is in for Lockie, Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Both Lockie and Russell have been monitored, and we'll take a call on them. The wicket doesn't look too bad. We'll have to adapt to these conditions and play well," said Morgan.