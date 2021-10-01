IPL 2021, KKR Vs PBKS: Who Will Replace Chris Gayle In Punjab Kings Squad?

The Punjab Kings are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai in what promises to be an exciting IPL 2021 clash between these two teams. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was KKR who came out victorious by five wickets in the first leg of the tournament. In the second leg of IPL 2021, KKR, after a poor start to the campaign, are very much in the running for a place in the play-off.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have only themselves to blame since they failed dot close down close matches. The KL Rahul led team needs to win this match and keep themselves in contention for a place in the play-offs. Ahead of the important clash, Punjab Kings Thursday suffered a major blow, with Chris Gayle withdrawing himself from the rest of the IPL 2021 tournament due to bio bubble fatigue. Gayle had played two games for the team since IPL 2021 resumption and now wants to refresh before the T20 World Cup beginning next month. The West Indian flew into Dubai from another bio-bubble created for the CPL, and staying in a protected environment has taken a toll on him like many other international players in COVID times. With Gayle's withdrawal from the team citing Bubble fatigue, the question is who will take his place in the playing XI.

KKR vs PBKS: Players who can replace Chris Gayle in the team

The last match against Mumbai Indians saw Mayank Agarwal missing the contest due to injury, however, if he does return to the side then he would be a direct replacement for Mandeep Singh. However with Chris Gayle gone now let's take a look at players who are likely to replace him. If Punjab Kings decide to go with the Indian option then Sarfaraz Khan will fancy his chances to play. Mandeep Singh could also get a look in despite failing to score runs in the last match, but the right-handed batsman is capable of scoring runs at a quick pace and can also balance the innings depending on the situation. Another option to have in the lineup will be Adil Rashid or Chris Jordan who can bat and ball. Indian allrounder like Shahrukh Khan is another option as he can get runs lower down the order.

Punjab Kings predicted XI: KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicolas Pooran, Harpreet Brat, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Elis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: IPL T20/ Instagram/ BCCI