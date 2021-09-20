IPL 2021: KKR Vs RCB Head-to-head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form And More

The second phase of the IPL 2021 got underway on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. On Monday the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 31 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's a look at KKR vs RCB head to head stats, KKR vs RCB key players and other information related to the match.

Coming to the KKR vs RCB head to head stats, it is KKR who lead the faceoff. In the 28 matches played between these two teams, KKR has won the battle 15 times, while RCB has registered 13 wins. However, in the last five matches it is Virat Kohli led team who has dominated the men in Gold and purple. In the last five matches, RCB has won 4 matches, while KKR has won just one match. This season RCB had already beaten KKR when these two teams played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the first leg by 38 runs. Eoin Morgan will look to equal the score by winning the reverse fixture.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB head to head stats

KKR vs RCB team news

KKR will miss the service of Australian pacer Pat Cummins who decided to skip the second leg of the tournament due to personal reasons. Despite the absence of Cummins KKR still has no shortage of match winners. Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana will occupy the top three spots in the batting lineup. Captain Eoin Morgan , wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and allrounder Andre Russell will form KKR’s middle-order. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are most likely to be the two spinning options, while the pace battery is likely to see Tim Southee taking place of Pat Cummins along with Indian fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

RCB on the other hand will miss some of the players from the first leg and have made changes to the team for the second leg. The likes of Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen, and Scott Kuggeleijn will miss the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and RCB has roped in Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, and George Garton to replace them. Washington Sundar has been ruled out of IPL 2021 due to injury with Akash Deep replacing him in the RCB squad.

KKR vs RCB key players

RCB

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper is the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament scoring 6076 runs in 199 matches at an average of 37.97. Following the completion of the first phase of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli has amassed 198 runs in 7 innings at an average of 33.00 including a fifty.

AB de Villiers: The South African has been the backbone of RCB's batting line-up for years now. In the IPL 2021 season, the keeper-batsman has scored 207 runs in 6 innings at an impressive average of 51.75. Also, AB de Villiers is second on the list of hitting the most sixes in the tournament smashing 245 sixes in total.

Harshal Patel: The right-arm pacer was in terrific form for the team during the first half of the IPL 2021 tournament. With 17 wickets in just 7 innings, Harshal Patel is the current Purple Cap holder. The Haryana born pacer was traded from Delhi Capitals to RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

KKR

Andre Russel: The West Indies all-rounder is one of the dangerous players in the T20 format but hasn't set the IPL 2021 on fire in the first half. In the first leg, Russell scored 163 runs in 7 games at an average of 29.47, smashing just1 a half-century. With the ball, Russel has picked up 7 wickets from 7 matches. The all-rounder will look to hit the ground running in the second leg with a match-winning performance in the KKR vs RCB match.

Nitish Rana: The Delhi batsman is the leading run-getter in the tournament and will look to do well in the second half of the tournament. The left-hander has 201 runs from the 7 matches played so far and will look to add more runs to his tally and guide the team to victory.