IPL 2021 KKR Vs RR Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

The Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face each other in the IPL 2021 match which will be played on Thursday, October 7 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's a look at KKR vs RR Live Streaming details and where can the viewers in India, the US, and the UK catch all the IPL 2021 live-action.

Where and when to watch IPL 2021 in India?

If you are wondering where and when to watch IPL 2021 in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch KKR vs RR Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the USA & Canada?

All IPL matches will be broadcasted live on Willow TV in the United States and Canada, while Disney Bundle will cater to online American customers. Due to the time difference between India and the two North American countries, the matches will be aired live in the United States and Canada around 10:00 a.m local time.

How to watch IPL 2021 in the UK & Ireland?

Sky Sports will broadcast live IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports also broadcasted the opening leg of the IPL 2021 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to rumours, Disney+ Hotstar has planned to show the match live in the UK and Ireland on its video streaming platform. However, the streaming site is yet to clarify whether the matches would be broadcast on its platform in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 in other parts of the world?

SuperSport, which is an affiliate of ESPN and Fox Sports Australia, will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, beIN Sports will play the matches in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. Fox Cricket will broadcast IPL matches in Australia, while Sky Sports will play in New Zealand. In Afghanistan, the matches will be aired on RTA Sports. India's Star Sports will also cater to audiences in the neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.