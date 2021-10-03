Last Updated:

IPL 2021 | KKR Vs SRH: Fans Disheartened After David Warner Is Benched Again

David Warner was spotted watching the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Sunday from the stand. He last played for SRH on September 25.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2021

(Image: Instagram- @davidwarner31/ Twitter- @UllendulaArun)


With Sunriser Hyderabad fans already upset about SRH’s tough Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 campaign, they were further disheartened on Sunday after watching their former skipper David Warner watching the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium, from the stands. Warner last played for the side during their match against Punjab Kings on September 25, where he scored only two runs off three balls. In the 2021 season, the opener has scored only 195 runs out of eight games for the franchise. In the IPL 2021 points table, SRH finds themselves at the bottom, with only two wins to their name in 11 matches, ahead of their match with KKR.

Following SRH’s loss to PBKS by five wickets on September 25, SRH replaced the Australian opener with England’s Jason Roy, which made the Hyderabad fans question the decision by the franchise. Warner has scored 4000+ runs for SRH, since joining the squad from Delhi Capitals in 2014. Under his captaincy, SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016, where Warner amassed a total of 848 runs from seventeen matches. Although this is the first time ever in his seven seasons for the club that Warner has scored less than 500 runs in IPL, the SRH management decided to drop him from the playing XI after two matches in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. The cricketer also took to his Instagram handle, during SRH’s clash with KKR to post a picture of him, supporting the team from the stands.

Warner fans call for his inclusion in the SRH playing XI-

Meanwhile, SRH and Warner fans took the social media by storm on Sunday, after spotting Warner on the ground. A user said that SRH have lost everything from their team combination to their IPL playoffs berth in the 2021 season. He added that by dropping Warner, they have also lost their great former captain.  

READ | Gavaskar & Pietersen Ring Alarm Bells For IPL Teams As Dhoni Finishes Off In Style Vs SRH

One of the Warner fans expressed his heartbreak on watching the 34-year-old player at the stands by saying that Warner should be on the ground playing as he doesn’t belong in the stands. He ended his tweet by wishing for a strong comeback by Warner.

READ | David Warner takes dig at SRH's team management via cryptic Instagram story

 

(Image: Instagram- @davidwarner31/ Twitter- @UllendulaArun)

READ | IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH head-to-head stats, key players, latest form and more
READ | 'Disheartening to see his love affair with SRH unravelling like this': Pietersen on Warner
READ | IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Playing 11: Shakib-Al-Hasan starts, J&K's Umran Malik makes debut
Tags: IPL 2021, David Warner, KKR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com