IPL 2021 | KKR Vs SRH: Fans Disheartened After David Warner Is Benched Again

With Sunriser Hyderabad fans already upset about SRH’s tough Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 campaign, they were further disheartened on Sunday after watching their former skipper David Warner watching the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match from the stands at the Dubai International Stadium, from the stands. Warner last played for the side during their match against Punjab Kings on September 25, where he scored only two runs off three balls. In the 2021 season, the opener has scored only 195 runs out of eight games for the franchise. In the IPL 2021 points table, SRH finds themselves at the bottom, with only two wins to their name in 11 matches, ahead of their match with KKR.

Following SRH’s loss to PBKS by five wickets on September 25, SRH replaced the Australian opener with England’s Jason Roy, which made the Hyderabad fans question the decision by the franchise. Warner has scored 4000+ runs for SRH, since joining the squad from Delhi Capitals in 2014. Under his captaincy, SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016, where Warner amassed a total of 848 runs from seventeen matches. Although this is the first time ever in his seven seasons for the club that Warner has scored less than 500 runs in IPL, the SRH management decided to drop him from the playing XI after two matches in the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE. The cricketer also took to his Instagram handle, during SRH’s clash with KKR to post a picture of him, supporting the team from the stands.

Warner fans call for his inclusion in the SRH playing XI-

Meanwhile, SRH and Warner fans took the social media by storm on Sunday, after spotting Warner on the ground. A user said that SRH have lost everything from their team combination to their IPL playoffs berth in the 2021 season. He added that by dropping Warner, they have also lost their great former captain.

SRH has lost everything this season. Lost the great team combination,lost the place in playoffs, lost their great captain and all the respect they had after dropping David Warner like that.#KKRvSRH — Savage (@CutestFunniest) October 3, 2021

One of the Warner fans expressed his heartbreak on watching the 34-year-old player at the stands by saying that Warner should be on the ground playing as he doesn’t belong in the stands. He ended his tweet by wishing for a strong comeback by Warner.

He should be in the ground right now, playing, he belongs there, not in the stands. Comeback strong champ.



Epdi irundha manushan, ipdi kodi aata vachutingale da#Warner #SRHvKKR @SunRisers #srh @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/fq3keu68G2 — Simbly Waste (@GreatKirigalan) October 3, 2021

we want Warner back in team we won't imagine srh with out warner# bringbackwarner — Arun kumar Ullendula (@UllendulaArun) October 3, 2021

We won't imagine srh with out warner# bringbackwarner — Arun kumar Ullendula (@UllendulaArun) October 3, 2021

If there is no Warner.. SRH is in Corner.. @davidwarner31



We want Warner in SRH.. pic.twitter.com/ql9M8SRstg — M.S.C Mouli (@moulitheking007) October 3, 2021

