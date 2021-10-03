IPL 2021: KKR Vs SRH Head-to-head Stats, Key Players, Latest Form And More

In a one-sided fight for a playoff spot, match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2021 brings us Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. IST on October 3 at the Dubai International Stadium. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders are situated on the 4th spot of the IPL 2021 table level on points with Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians but ahead owing to a better net run rate. Hyderabad, on the other hand, is all the way at the bottom of the table having won just two matches so far this season, they are playing for pride and that's about it.

Both the teams come into the match having lost their previous matches. Kolkata team was defeated by Punjab Kings as they lost by five wickets and three balls to spare. It was once again the Punjab captain KL Rahul who came to the team's rescue as he scored 67 off 55 balls to put Shahrukh Khan in the perfect place to finish off the innings as he scored a quick 22 off nine balls. Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and two balls to spare after SRH only managed to set a target of 135.

KKR vs SRH Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 20 times with Kolkata holding the advantage having won 13 and Hyderabad having won the remaining seven. The last five encounters have ended up with Kolkata winning four of them and Hyderabad just winning one. The last time the two went up against each other Hyderbad was chasing a target of 188 after some brilliant batting from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. SRH did try and get close but ended up losing by 10 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Key Players

KKR

Venkatesh Iyer: He has had a huge impact on Kolkata's top order in the second leg. He has scored 193 runs in five matches so far with an average of 48.25 and a strike rate of 141.91. He was also managed to pick up three wickets along the way.

Varun Chakravarthy: Amazing with the ball, he has taken 13 wickets in 12 matches with an impressive economy of 6.75. He will be a vital cog in dismantling the SRH batting lineup.

SRH

Jason Roy: Having played just two matches this IPL he has come in and boosted the Hyderabad batting line-up which has faltered the entire season.

Rashid Khan: He was been their best bowler by a mile, picking up 14 wickets in 11 matches with a low economy of 6.2 he has also managed to score 59 runs.

KKR vs SRH Playing XI Possibility

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna/Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

